01:13
Reported
News BriefsIyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20
Pence to distance himself from Trump
US Vice President Mike Pence will distance himself from President Donald Trump and the rest of the West Wing for the “immediate future” after his press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus, a White House official confirmed Tuesday, according to The New York Post.
Pence is not self-isolating because he is tested daily for the virus but will keep working from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House where he and his staff have offices.
