00:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Iyar 19, 5780 , 13/05/20 Akunis receives offer to serve as Regional Cooperation Minister Science Minister Ofir Akunis received a proposal from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be appointed Regional Cooperation Minister in the new government, Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday evening.