Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
Secretary of State Pompeo condemns Afghanistan terrorist attacks
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has just reacted to two horrific terrorist attacks in Afghanistan with the following statement:
"I condemn in the strongest terms the two horrific terrorist attacks in Afghanistan today. The Afghan people deserve a future free from these egregious acts of evil and must come together to build a united front against the menace of terrorism."
In one of the attacks, a hospital was invaded and two babies and eleven mothers were murdered. In another attack, 24 people were murdered at a police funeral.
