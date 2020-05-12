Secretary of State Pompeo condemns Afghanistan terrorist attacks

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has just reacted to two horrific terrorist attacks in Afghanistan with the following statement:

"I condemn in the strongest terms the two horrific terrorist attacks in Afghanistan today. The Afghan people deserve a future free from these egregious acts of evil and must come together to build a united front against the menace of terrorism."

In one of the attacks, a hospital was invaded and two babies and eleven mothers were murdered. In another attack, 24 people were murdered at a police funeral.