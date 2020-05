22:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Smotrich to Netanyahu: 'Try to tell the truth and not snow the public' Read more Min Smotrich responds to video published by Netanyahu comparing proposals to Shas/UTJ to those offered Yamina: 'You didn't even negotiate.' ► ◄ Last Briefs