21:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Cyberspace reaches Israel's elderly population After the coronavirus crisis revealed difficulties and deficiencies in communication with the elderly sheltering at home, Joint Israel, a social welfare organization, is introducing programs that will make it easier for the elderly to get computerized service. Local authorities are reaching out to those in need of such assistance.