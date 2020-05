21:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 'Netanyahu throws religious Zionism to the winds' Commentator Shimon Riklin, formerly considered Netanyahu associate, posts sharp tweet against PM on Twitter, but later deletes it. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs