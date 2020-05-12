Leading religious Zionist rabbis: 'Like beggars at the gate'

Two leading religious Zionist rabbis have said that Prime Minister Netanyahu regards members of their movement like "beggars at the gate." Rabbi Chaim Drukman and Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira sent a letter to the religious Zionist Yamina party leaders today, promising to continue backing them "whether in the coalition or the opposition. We wish to strengthen your hand and your back at this difficult time," the rabbis wrote in their letter which was published by journalist Yair Sharkey.

"We regret that after more than a year of a partnership proclaimed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud, religious Zionists remain like beggars at the gate, while all other parties of the right-wing bloc received what they wanted," the rabbis added.

'We are again saying that the right must remain united, and must consolidate the great potential of religious Zionism for the future," they concluded.