'Israel's economic recovery outpaces that of many nations'

Dudi Reznik, capital market strategist for Bank Leumi, says that "The shekel and the Israeli economy are recovering and strengthening rather quickly as opposed to most national economies, clearly more quickly than that of the United States and the economies of most European nations as well," Reznick said in an interview with Arutz 7.

"We have not yet reached mid-May and most of the companies on the stock exchange are operating almost as usual and manufacturing has returned to normal. With the exception of the aviation and tourism sectors, the economy returned to activity at a faster rate than the Bank of Israel estimated. I think the Bank of Israel can still be pleasantly surprised and update the growth forecasts for the current year."