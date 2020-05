20:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Demand: Approve opening fire on rock-throwers Read more Following murder of soldier Amit Ben Yigal, Almagor organization calls Justice Ministry and Military Prosecutor to establish rock as weapon. ► ◄ Last Briefs