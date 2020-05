20:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Israeli death toll from the coronavirus climbs to 260 260 Israelis have now died from the coronavirus, including four who died today. There are currently 4,186 active cases of the virus with 55 patients on ventilators. 12,083 individuals have recovered from the virus up till now. ► ◄ Last Briefs