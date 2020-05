20:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Yamina: Netanyahu has slammed the door in our face Read more Party official says PM appointed Yuli Edelstein as Health Minister in order to humiliate Yamina, break up religious Zionist alliance. ► ◄ Last Briefs