Shimon Riklin, a broadcaster on Channel 20, tweeted that "Netanyahu has cast aside religious Zionism. This is not proper and is not right. It's really a shame." The comment came after former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein was appointed MInister of Health, a position the religious-Zionist party was demanding as a condition for joining the coalition government.

Later, Riklin deleted this tweet and, addressing Prime MInister Netanyahu wrote: "Relgious Zionism was with you every step of the way and supported you even in the most difficult days. The time has come to do what should be taken for granted and to preserve the right-wing bloc."