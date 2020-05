19:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Hundreds of extremists break into Meron after Lag B'Omer Extremists wait for reduced police presence at Rashbi's tomb to begin to break into holy site at end of Lag B'Omer. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs