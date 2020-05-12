Outoging Health Minister Litzman: 'Edelstein suited for the challenge'

Outgoing Minister of Health, MK Ya'akov Litzman, welcomed the appointment of MK Yuli Edelstein in these words: "I congratulate MK Yuli Edelstein who chose to accept the health portfolio in the upcoming government."

From our close acquaintance, it is clear to me that MK Yuli Edelstein is worthy of the task and best suited to this challenging and important position. I am confident that he will be able to continue to lead the health care system in dealing with the coronavirus and other challenges facing us, with God's help.

"I intend to have an orderly overlap with the next Minister of Health in the coming days," Minister Litzman added.