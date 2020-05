19:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 IDF arrests suspects at scene of attack that killed soldier The IDF has arrested more than ten suspects present in the building in Kfar Ya'abed from where the stone block was thrown that killed Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal last night. The suspects are under investigation by security forces. IDF soldiers continue to comb the area as they work to capture the terrorist responsible for the attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs