19:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein appointed Minister of Health Prime Minister Netanyahu has appoint former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to be the next Minister of Heatlh in the new coalition government. ► ◄ Last Briefs