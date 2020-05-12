Amit Ben Yigal laid to rest

Golani special forces Amit Ben Yigal was laid to rest today in the military section of the cemetery in Beer Yaakov in the presence of his family and members of his military unit.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized Amit in these words: "I saw the photos of Amit today, always smiling, someone who raised the moral of those around him and knew that joy is contagious. But he wasn't innocent, and he knew very well what he was dealing with and what the dangers were for him."

Bennett quoted Amit's recent remarks: "On the eve of Memorial Day for Israel's fallen soldiers, a something strong grabbed my heart. I don't remember any memorial ceremony I didn't finish with teary eyes. Something really grabbed my heart, took it out, gave it a strong blow and brought it back inside. "