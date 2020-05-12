'Be proud of Amit, a brave warrior, a symbol and a model for us all'

The unit commander of the late Amit Ben Yigal, killed in action in an Arab village in northern Samaria, addressed the fallen soldier's family at his funeral in these words: "We're proud of Amit, a brave fighter, sergeant and exemplary friend. At this difficult time, we are asking the brigade fighters and their commanders to embrace you, since you are also part of the brigade."

"Amit my brother, I am proud of you. The entire State of Israel stands beside you and soldiers and commanders of the Golani special forces are committed to continuing your legacy," he added.