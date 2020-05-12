Religious-Zionist business forum demands Yamina inclusion in new gov.

Religious Zionist activists have recently campaigned on social networks calling for Prime Minister Netanyahu not to leave the Yamina right-wing party out of the new government coalition.

A new video released by a the Religious Zionist Business Forum featuring dozens of business people from the national religious community, is trying to harness the national religious public, which has so far remained indifferent to what is happening in coalition negotiations, to pressure Netanyahu's Likud party to give Yamina a prominent role to play in the next government.

The video shows Bennett and Shaked as paying the price of the unity government, despite the fact that Bennett and Shaked were the ones who remained loyal to the right bloc in the past year.