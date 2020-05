18:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Terror victims organization wants to classify stones as weapons Following the death of an Israeli soldier after being struck by a stone block, the Almagor Terror Victims Association has called upon the government to classify stones as weapons. Such a classification would change rules of engagement with stone throwers allowing soldiers to open fire on them. ► ◄ Last Briefs