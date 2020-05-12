Health Ministry warns: Heat wave coming

The Ministry of Health informs the general public that, according to a report from the Meteorological Service, in the coming days and early next week, a heavy heat wave is expected to manifest in warmer weather than normal, with heavy heat loads in most parts of the country.

The Ministry of Health calls on the general public, the elderly population and patients with chronic diseases in particular, to adhere to the following procedures: to avoid as much heat and sun exposure as possible, to avoid unnecessary physical exertion, to make sure to drink water and to be in air-conditioned places as much as possible.