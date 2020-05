17:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Jews of Hebron but not Muslims welcome new access to Patriarchs' Cave The Jews of Hebron have applauded Defense Minster Bennett's plan to improve access to the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron for the disabled. A similar plan for the Muslim entrance to the cave that would improve access for Muslim disabled worshippers has been rejected by local Arab authorities. ► ◄ Last Briefs