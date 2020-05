17:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Live: Fauci testifies before Senate on response to coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases and lead health expert on the White House coronavirus task force, is testifying at this hour before the Senate on the government's response to the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs