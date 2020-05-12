17:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Hundreds salute special forces soldier killed in action A soldier from a Golani special forces unit was killed in action last night when he was struck by a stone block while operating in the Arab village of Kfar Ya'abed. The news was immediately circulated on social media and today at 3:30 pm several hundred citizens gathered to salute Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, the fallen soldier, outside his father's house in Ramat Gan. Gathering participants adhered to the social distancing guidelines of the Ministry of Health. ► ◄ Last Briefs