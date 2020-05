16:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Bus conflagration in Haifa disruprts traffic but no injuries reported A bus went up in flames in Haifa and has caused major traffic delays but no injuries have been reported. Five fire fighting units rushed to the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs