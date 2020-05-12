You can now donate blood from home or office

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Magen David Adom (translation: Red Star of David, Israel's national first aid organization) has made every effort to increase blood donations throughout Israel.

Lawrence Siff, one of those responsible for Magen David Adom's blood donation campaign, stated that "with advance notice, we can come to the homes or workplaces of those who wish to give blood. These donations have proven themselves and I urge anyone who can to contact MDA's blood services and coordinate such a donation."