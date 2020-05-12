|
15:44
Reported
News BriefsIyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
President Rivlin marks 55 years of diplomatic realtions with Germany
President Reuven Rivlin spoke to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of 55 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany.
"Unfortunately, we are marking the event from afar because of the corona epidemic. Israeli-German relations have tightened in recent years and our cooperation, which is also reflected in these difficult days, will continue to strengthen in all areas," Rivlin said.
