15:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Mayors annnounce they will not reopen 4th-10th grades next Sunday Mayors who head municipalities throughout Israel announced to the prime minister on army radio that according to the plan for reopening schools that has been presented to them, 4th through 10th grades will remain closed next Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs