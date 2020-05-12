Ryanair to restore 40% of scheduled flights from July 1

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low fares airline, today (Tues 12th May) announced plans to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from Wed 1 July 2020, subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted, and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.

Ryanair will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network.