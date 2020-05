13:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Fallen soldier's girlfriend: He didn't 'die', he was murdered Read more 'He sent me a text message yesterday saying that he was taking care of himself, promising he'd come back,' says girlfriend of slain soldier. ► ◄ Last Briefs