Mother of murdered soldier: I was afraid of this moment

Nava, the mother of soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was murdered tonight in operational activities in Samaria, told of the difficult moments after she learned the bad news.

"From the day he enlisted, I was scared of this moment. This year, I did Memorial Day in the neighborhood, after which I grabbed my head and said 'Just don't let this thing happen to me.' It makes no sense. He is an only child, a firstborn child. Someone murdered him in cold blood," she told Kan Bet.