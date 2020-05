12:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Gantz to quit Knesset Speaker position only after Netanyahu forms gov. Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz told his associates that he would resign from the position of Knesset Speaker only after Benjamin Netanyahu announced to the President he had succeeded in forming a government. ► ◄ Last Briefs