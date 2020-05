11:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 PM, Deri to Rabbi Druckman: Religious Zionism will be represented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri spoke this morning, Tuesday, with Rabbi Haim Druckman. The two assured Rabbi Druckman that the representation of religious Zionism in the Committee for the Appointment of Judges would not be harmed in any composition in the incoming government. ► ◄ Last Briefs