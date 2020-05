11:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Funeral of soldier Amit Ben Yigal at 6 pm, Beer Yaakov cemetery The funeral of Amit Ben Yigal, the soldier who fell in the morning during operational activity in Samaria, will take place at 18:00 in the Beer Yaakov cemetery. ► ◄ Last Briefs