Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
Police prevent entry of dozens to Shimon Bar Yohai tomb in Meron
Police this morning prevented the entry of 160 people trying to enter Meron via unpaved trails.
During the night, dozens of people who tried to reach the village by foot and car, from neighboring communities, and by staying overnight in tents and caves were prevented from entering.
Suspected violators of emergency regulations, residents of Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, were detained and some fined.
