Minister Peretz: I trust forces will lay their hands on the terrorists

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz responded to the incident in which an IDF soldier fell during an operation in Samaria.

"A painful reminder this morning, despite the Corona crisis, our enemies do not rest for a moment and continue to hurt us. Sayeret Golani fighter Amit Ben Yigal, fell tonight in operational activity. He was killed by a stone thrown by despicable terrorists. I trust security forces and the IDF will lay their hands on them. I send condolences and a hug to the family of Amit, may G-d avenge his blood," Rabbi Peretz wrote on Twitter.