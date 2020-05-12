10:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 PM: Israel will apprehend the terrorist and settle accounts with him Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement following the fall of IDF fighter Amit Ben Yigal in operational activity in Samaria. "On my behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to send sincere condolences to the family of Amit Ben-Yigal who was killed tonight in operational activities by an evil person. As has happened in all cases in recent years, Israel's long hand will reach the terrorist and settle accounts with him," Netanyahu said. ► ◄ Last Briefs