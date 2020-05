10:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Father of killed IDF soldier: He was my whole world Baruch Ben Yigal, the father of Amit Ben Yigal, who fell during an operation last night, received the bad news this morning.



"Disaster fell on me. He is my only son and insisted on serving in Sayeret Golani. He was my whole world. This news killed me, I do not know how to move on from here. On Friday I met with him. Who knew that that would be the last time," he said on Galei Yisrael. ► ◄ Last Briefs