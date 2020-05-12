10:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Rivlin: Our forces will exact justice with the lowly terrorists President Rivlin eulogized IDF fighter Amit Ben Yigal who was killed in operational activity in Samaria. "At this difficult time, I send a strong hug and encouragement to the family of Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal who fell tonight while protecting us all. Our hearts our broken from the light of youth that has been shut out, from the terrible loss. I am sure our forces will apprehend the lowly terrorists and exact justice with them." ► ◄ Last Briefs