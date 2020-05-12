Ramat Gan mayor: Heavy sadness over the fall of one of our best sons

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen eulogized Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal who was killed last night during an operation in Samaria.

"Heavy sadness fell on the city this morning with the fall of one of its sons, Amit Ben Yigal, a Sayeret Golani fighter, while operating in Judea and Samaria. Amit is the only son of his father, Yigal, whom I have known personally for many years. Amit is a graduate of Korczak School and Blich High School. A malicious hand threw a block from a height at his head and the helmet was not able to protect him. The city of Ramat Gan and all the people of Israel participate in the grief of the family," Shama Hacohen said.