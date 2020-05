09:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 IDF operating in village in which Sayeret Golani soldier killed IDF fighters are currently operating in the village of Yabed, in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade, and arrests are being made in the house from which a stone was thrown on the head of the IDF fighter, First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal. ► ◄ Last Briefs