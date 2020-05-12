Bennett: We will hit the lowly terrorists who murdered soldier

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the incident in which an IDF soldier was murdered in a stone-throwing attack.

"First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal fell tonight while defending Israel's security. The IDF and the security forces will put their hand on the lowly terrorists responsible for this, and we will settle accounts with them. On behalf of the defense establishment, I would like to extend condolences to the dear Ben Yigal family," Bennett said.