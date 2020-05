08:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Minister Regev: Theaters will resume operations on June 14 Culture Minister Miri Regev says theaters will be back in operation on June 14. The activity will resume under the restrictions of keeping a distance of two chairs between the seats in the audience. ► ◄ Last Briefs