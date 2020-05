08:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 2 arrested for allegedly ripping face masks off Jews in Brooklyn Read more Couple shouts anti-Semitic slurs at group of hasidic Jews, tries to rip face masks off several men. ► ◄ Last Briefs