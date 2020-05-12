|
08:19
Reported
Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
Research: NYC corona death toll may be higher than official figure
The death toll from the coronavirus in New York City may be significantly higher than the official number reported by local authorities, according to a study published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (CDC).
The study found that between mid-March and early May, 24,000 people more than the average number of dead for this period died in the city . This is 5,300 higher than the number of victims who, according to New York City authorities, died of complications with the virus.
