News BriefsIyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
Likud: Bennett and Yamina decided to leave the right-wing bloc
The Likud party issued a sharply worded statement on Tuesday morning following the Yamina party's decision not to join the coalition.
"Tonight it became clear that Bennett and Yamina decided to leave the right-wing bloc. Bennett's refusal to accept a generous proposal that places all the issues that are important to religious Zionism in the hands of Yamina reveals that this is not about ideology,” the party said.
