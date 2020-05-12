|
06:43
Reported
Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
Report: France pushing for tough EU response to Israeli sovereignty move
France is urging its European Union partners to consider threatening Israel with a tough response if it goes ahead with declaring sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, three EU diplomats told the Reuters news agency on Monday.
Belgium, Ireland and Luxembourg also want to discuss the possibility of punitive economic measures during a foreign ministers' meeting on Friday, the diplomats told the news agency, though all member states would have to agree to any collective action.
