Odeh: Welcome the fact that Erdan will no longer be making decisions

Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh responded to the appointment of Minister Gilad Erdan to the position of Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and the United States.

"Gilad Erdan’s tenure as Minister of Public Security marks an unprecedented low in Arab-Jewish relations. He leaves behind hundreds of shattered families in which a member of the household is murdered and a trail of cover-ups and failing to take responsibility. All that is left is to welcome the fact that he will go as far as possible from a decision-making position when it comes to eradicating violence from Arab society,” Odeh wrote in his Twitter account.