News BriefsIyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
Britain: Sovereignty would make two-state solution harder
Britain would not support an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, junior Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency.
“Our long-standing position is that we do not support the annexation of parts of the West Bank, and ... doing so could make a sustainable two-state solution harder,” Cleverly told parliament.
