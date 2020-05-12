Jewish leaders congratulate Erdan

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Monday welcomed the appointment of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan as Israel’s next ambassador to the UN and the United States.

"We congratulate our longtime friend Gilad Erdan upon being nominated as the next ambassador of the State of Israel to the United Nations and the United States,” said Arthur Stark, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents, in a statement.

“Minister Erdan is a committed public servant with deep connections to the American Jewish community. His most recent postings provide him with extraordinary credentials for representing Israel in the diplomatic arena at the United Nations, and with Israel’s greatest friend and ally, the United States of America,” they added.